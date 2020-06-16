Spain's Abanca gives up on buying Portuguese lender EuroBic-sources

Adds more sources, details, background

LISBON, June 16 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Abanca will no longer buy a 95% stake in Portugal's EuroBic, in which Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos has been trying to sell her 42.5% stake, sources in Portugal and Spain familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Two Portugal-based sources said Abanca and EuroBic's shareholders had failed to reach an agreement on the proposed transaction. A source in Spain also said the deal was no longer going ahead.

Abanca and Eurobic had no immediate comment.

In January, the small Portuguese lender said that dos Santos, the daughter of Angola's former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos, had decided to sell her shares in EuroBic.

Portugal's public prosecutor's office said in February it had ordered the seizure of Portuguese bank accounts belonging to dos Santos, who is a suspect in a fraud investigation in Angola.

Dos Santos holds significant stakes in several other major firms in Portugal, Angola's former colonial power.

Another company in which she holds shares, Portugal's engineering firm Efacec, also said in January that she would offload her controlling stake in the firm.

The decisions to withdraw from Efacec and EuroBic came after hundreds of thousands of files - dubbed the "Luanda Leaks" - were released by several news organisations last month.

If it went ahead, the EuroBic acquisition would be Abanca's fifth since 2014 and its second in Portugal. At the end of last year, EuroBic managed around 5.2 billion euros in credit as well as 6.15 billion euros in deposits, according to data provided by Abanca.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Catarina Demony in Lisbon, Jesus Aguado in Madrid, Editing by Andrei Khalip and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

