Spain's Abanca buys 95% of Portuguese lender EuroBic

Spanish lender Abanca on Monday said it has agreed to buy 95% of the shares of Portuguese lender EuroBic.

(Refiles to tweak product codes) MADRID, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Abanca on Monday said it has agreed to buy 95% of the shares of Portuguese lender EuroBic. The acquisition, which is Abanca's fifth since 2014 and a the second in Portugal, is conditional on the completion of due diligence, Abanca said in a statement. Abanca did not disclose the price of the transaction. The announcement comes after efforts by Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos to sell her 42.5% stake in EuroBic. [nE8N28Q00W] (Reporting By Jesús Aguado, editing by Ashifa Kassam) ((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8339; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: PORTUGALEUROBIC/ABANCA (CORRECTED, URGENT)

