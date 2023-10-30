Spain's 12-month inflation to October unchanged at 3.5%

Adds details in paragraph 2

MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Spain's 12-month inflation in October was unchanged from the previous month at 3.5%, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Monday.

The price of electricity offset a decline of fuel prices during the month and a slower price increase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, INE said.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile fresh food and energy prices, was 5.2% year-on-year, down from 5.8% in the period through September, the INE data showed.

Spain's European Union-harmonised 12-month inflation was 3.5%, up from 3.3% in September and below the 3.7% expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

