Spain's 12-month inflation slows down to 5.8% in December

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Spain's consumer prices rose 5.8% year-on-year in December, a slower pace than the 6.8% over the 12 months to November, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Friday.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile fresh food and energy prices, was at 6.9% year-on-year, higher than the 6.3% recorded in November, the INE data showed.

Spain's European Union-harmonised 12-month inflation was 5.6%, down from 6.7% in November and below the 6.0% expectation from analysts polled by Reuters.

