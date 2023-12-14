News & Insights

Spain's 12-month inflation confirmed at 3.2% in November

December 14, 2023 — 03:00 am EST

Written by Joao Manuel Mauricio for Reuters ->

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Spanish national consumer prices rose 3.2% in the 12 months through November, below the 3.5% increase in the period through October, final data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Thursday.

The final reading confirmed the flash estimate released by INE two weeks ago. Analysts polled by Reuters also expected an inflation of 3.2%.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile fresh food and energy prices, was 4.5% in the 12 months through November, the slowest rate since a 4.4% increase in the 12 months through April 2022, INE said.

The 12-month European Union-harmonised inflation was 3.3%, above the 3.2% flash estimate and the 3.2% forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

