Cryptocurrencies

Spain Working on Bill to Force Crypto Holders to Disclose Assets, Gains

Contributor
Omkar Godbole CoinDesk
Published

SpainÃ¢ÂÂs cryptocurrency users may soon have to disclose their holdings to countryÃ¢ÂÂs tax agency.

  • According to government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero on Tuesday, the Spanish government is drafting legislation that would force cryptocurrency holders to disclose their holdings and any profits if passed.
  • The planned bill comes as part of broader legislation aimed at cracking down on tax fraud, Montero said, according to a Reuters report.

Also read: OECD Preparing Crypto Tax Reporting Framework for WorldÃ¢ÂÂs Largest Economies

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Crypto Funds Could Be Poised to Outperform Traditional Funds

    Off the Chain Capital, CIO, Brian Estes joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how crypto funds could be poised to outperform traditional funds.

    Sep 29, 2020

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular