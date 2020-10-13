Spain Working on Bill to Force Crypto Holders to Disclose Assets, Gains

SpainÃ¢ÂÂs cryptocurrency users may soon have to disclose their holdings to countryÃ¢ÂÂs tax agency.

According to government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero on Tuesday, the Spanish government is drafting legislation that would force cryptocurrency holders to disclose their holdings and any profits if passed.

The planned bill comes as part of broader legislation aimed at cracking down on tax fraud, Montero said, according to a Reuters report.

Also read: OECD Preparing Crypto Tax Reporting Framework for WorldÃ¢ÂÂs Largest Economies

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.