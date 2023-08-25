News & Insights

Spain Women's player kissed by soccer boss says she was 'vulnerable'

Credit: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

August 25, 2023 — 03:46 pm EDT

Written by Fernando Kallas for Reuters ->

updates with statement from player kissed

MADRID, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Spanish Women's national team player who was kissed on the lips by the country's soccer federation chief said on Friday she was "vulnerable and was the victim of an aggression".

Jenni Hermoso was kissed by Spanish soccer federation boss Luis Rubiales after Spain won the World Cup last Sunday, sparking calls for his resignation.

"I felt vulnerable and a victim of aggression. I was simply not respected," she said in a statement posted on social media on Friday.

Hermoso added that she was put under pressure by the soccer federation.

Rubiales refused to quit earlier on Friday, fuelling anger among players and government ministers who decried his actions as unacceptable misogynist behaviour.

A total of 56 players, including Hermoso and all of the cup-winning 23-strong squad, signed a joint statement sent via their FUTPRO union demanding the removal of the federation leadership.

