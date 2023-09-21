News & Insights

Spain women's national coach Tome acknowledges communication mistakes in team selection

September 21, 2023 — 12:17 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

GOTHENBORG, Sweden, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The new coach of Spain's women's national team coach on Thursday acknowledged "communication mistakes" after a standoff with players that followed a furore over former Spanish football federation president's allegedly unsolicited kiss on a player's lips.

Montse Tome, speaking ahead of a match against Sweden in Gothenborg, was asked about players denying they had spoken to her ahead of the announcement of the squad for the match.

She said there had been a misinterpretation of her words and that she only spoken with some players, not all.

Tome also said had not heard players say they do not want her and her team as their coach.

"I am confident in our work and want this situation to be resolved," Tome said.

