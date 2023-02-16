Spain trade deficit more than doubles in 2022 from previous year

Credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA

February 16, 2023 — 04:00 am EST

Written by Joao Manuel Mauricio for Reuters ->

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Spain's trade deficit in 2022 widened 160% from the previous year, to 68.11 billion euros ($72.90 billion) the industry ministry said on Thursday.

In 2022 imports increased 33% to 457.32 billion euros, while exports rose 23% to 389.21 billion euros, the ministry said.

($1 = 0.9343 euros)

(Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio, editing by Inti Landauro)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.