Spain trade deficit more than doubles in 2022 from previous year

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Spain's trade deficit in 2022 widened 160% from the previous year, to 68.11 billion euros ($72.90 billion) the industry ministry said on Thursday.

In 2022 imports increased 33% to 457.32 billion euros, while exports rose 23% to 389.21 billion euros, the ministry said.

($1 = 0.9343 euros)

(Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio, editing by Inti Landauro)

