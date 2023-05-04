News & Insights

US Markets

Spain to study removing ELN from EU's terror list, Colombian leader says

Credit: REUTERS/Federico Rios

May 04, 2023 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by Belén Carreño for Reuters ->

MADRID, May 4 (Reuters) - Spain has said it will consider removing the left-wing Colombian guerrilla group known as the National Liberation Army (ELN) from the European Union's list of terror organisations during the upcoming Spanish presidency of the EU Council, Colombian President Gustavo Petro told a news conference on Thursday.

(Reporting by Belén Carreño; Writing by David Latona; Editing by Aislinn Laing)

((david.latona@thomsonreuters.com; +34 918 35 68 13;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.