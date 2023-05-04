Spain to study removing ELN from EU's terror list, Colombian leader says

MADRID, May 4 (Reuters) - Spain has said it will consider removing the left-wing Colombian guerrilla group known as the National Liberation Army (ELN) from the European Union's list of terror organisations during the upcoming Spanish presidency of the EU Council, Colombian President Gustavo Petro told a news conference on Thursday.

(Reporting by Belén Carreño; Writing by David Latona; Editing by Aislinn Laing)

