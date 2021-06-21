Spain to slash VAT on electricity as power prices surge

Adds other tax to be halt

MADRID, June 21 (Reuters) - Spain's government is preparing to more than halve the value-added tax on electricity to 10% from 21% to provide immediate relief for consumers amid rising energy prices, it said on Monday.

The reduction, applied until year end, should be approved by an extraordinary Cabinet meeting on Thursday and comes after weeks of sharp rises in electricity prices, driven by high demand due to hot summer temperatures, among other factors.

"More needs to be done, but this will bring immediate relief for millions of families and small businesses and is great news," tweeted Pablo Echenique, parliamentary spokesperson for the left-wing Unidas Podemos party, junior partner in the ruling coalition.

The VAT reduction will be for all vulnerable consumers or those contracted for up to 10kW of power, which covers most households and many small businesses.

In addition, the government will suspend in the third quarter of the year a tax on the value of electricity generation (7%), which companies pass on to the wholesale market price.

The rise in electricity prices has coincided with a new formula for calculating household consumption, which has upset many Spaniards who believe it is pushing up rates.

At the beginning of June, the government proposed two reforms in the energy market to try to alleviate the burden of power bills, but they will not be approved before the end of the year.

(Reporting by Belén Carreño; editing by Andrei Khalip)

((belen.carreno@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8429;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.