Spain to receive 350,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine per week

MADRID, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Spain will receive 350,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer-BioNTech per week starting on Saturday, with a total of nearly 4.6 million to be delivered over the next 12 weeks, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Wednesday.

The first batch will be delivered to the city of Guadalajara in central Spain, where vaccination will begin on Sunday, and then distributed to other regions.

The Spanish government has said it aims to vaccinate between 15 million and 20 million people in the first half of 2021.

(Reporting by Belen Carreno, editing by Andrei Khalip)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8339; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.