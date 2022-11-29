US Markets

Spain to raise 2 bln euros less from bank, energy taxes, De Cos says

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

November 29, 2022 — 11:24 am EST

Written by Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain estimates the government will raise a combined 5 billion euros ($5.2 billion) by 2024 from its proposed taxes on Spanish banks and large energy companies, down from the 7 billion euros initially anticipated by the ruling coalition, central bank Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Tuesday.

In a speech posted by the central bank on its website, De Cos said "the temporary levies on certain credit institutions and energy companies could together raise around 2.5 billion (euros) in 2023 and 2024."

US Markets
Reuters
