Spain to raise 2 bln euros less from bank, energy taxes, De Cos says

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain estimates the government will raise a combined 5 billion euros ($5.2 billion) by 2024 from its proposed taxes on Spanish banks and large energy companies, down from the 7 billion euros initially anticipated by the ruling coalition, central bank Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Tuesday.

In a speech posted by the central bank on its website, De Cos said "the temporary levies on certain credit institutions and energy companies could together raise around 2.5 billion (euros) in 2023 and 2024."

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; additional reporting by Emma Pinedo; editing by David Latona and Paul Simao)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.