Companies
AIR

Spain to lend Airbus 2.14 bln euros for miltary programmes

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

December 05, 2022 — 08:22 am EST

Written by Belen Carreno for Reuters ->

Adds detail

MADRID, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Spain will lend Airbus AIR.PA 2.14 billion euros ($2.26 billion) to help the company to develop its military drone and helicopter programmes in the country, Industry Minister Reyes Maroto said on Monday.

The two multi-year loans include 1.43 billion euros for Airbus Defence and Space as part of the European Union's military drone development programme, an Industry Ministry statement said.

An additional 707 million euros will be lent to Airbus Helicopters to help to modernise the Tiger helicopter fleets of Spain and France within a bilateral programme.

The ministry said the EUROMALE RPAS drone development programme, which is scheduled to begin deliveries in 2028, is expected to generate 3,000 jobs a year in Spain over the next 15 years.

($1 = 0.9458 euros)

(Reporting by Belen Carreno Writing by David Latona Editing by Inti Landauro and David Goodman)

((david.latona@thomsonreuters.com; +34 918 35 68 13;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.