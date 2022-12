MADRID, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Spain will issue a loan of 2.1 billion euro to French-German aerospace consortium Airbus AIR.PA to help it develop its drone programme in the country, Industry Minister Reyes Maroto said on Monday.

