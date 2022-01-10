Spain to issue net 75 bln euros worth of bonds in 2022

Spain plans to issue 75 billion euros ($84.95 billion) in bonds over 2022, roughly in line with last year's 75.1 billion total, Treasury Chief Carlos Cuerpo told reporters on Monday.

The government will issue some 237 billion euros in gross terms, down from 264.3 billion last year, he added.

($1 = 0.8828 euros)

