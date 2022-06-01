Spain to extend measures to curb energy prices by three months

MADRID, June 1 (Reuters) - The Spanish government will extend measures to curb energy prices that include billions of euros in direct aid and soft loans by three months from end-June, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday.

The government had previously said lingering uncertainty on energy markets following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February would likely force it to extend and adapt the measures that have to be confirmed by parliament.

"The government will extend the response plan to the war by three months," Sanchez said, adding that he hoped that the opposition would support "these measures that benefit Spaniards".

In late March, the government announced a 16 billion euro plan, most of it loans, to help companies and households cope with higher electricity and fuel prices, taxing excess profits on newly signed electricity supply contracts and reducing interconnection fees for energy intensive users.

The package also included a fuel rebate of 20 euro cents per litre.

(Reporting by Belen Carreno, writing by Andrei Khalip; editing by Grant McCool)

