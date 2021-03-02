US Markets
Spain to buy 17 mln more doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as part of EU contract

Inti Landauro Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Spain will buy 17 million more doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by Moderna as part of a new contract negotiated by the European Union, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.

The government intends to have 70% of the 47 million population vaccinated by the summer, she reiterated, adding that 1.3 million people in Spain were fully vaccinated so far.

