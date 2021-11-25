SAN

Spain set to extend voluntary debt write-offs for firms, sources say

Jesús Aguado Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA

Spain's government plans to extend by six months voluntary write-offs of state-backed loans as part of a debt restructuring plan to help companies cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

MADRID, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Spain's government plans to extend by six months voluntary write-offs of state-backed loans as part of a debt restructuring plan to help companies cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

"The plan envisages prolonging haircuts on state-backed loans from end-2022 to June of 2023 among other measures, and in line with the recent extensions granted by the EU," a government source said, adding that those could be approved as soon as in the next cabinet meeting on Tuesday, although details were still being finalised.

A set of measures aimed at helping companies cut excess debt and boost solvency, including 3 billion euros ($3.36 billion) in debt restructurings, was approved in March, embedded in a voluntary code of practice to be implemented by banks.

The Economy Ministry declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8920 euros)

