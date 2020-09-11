US Markets

Spain sentences ex-Savaldoran officer to 133 years in jail over priests' massacre

Contributors
Nathan Allen Reuters
Andrei Khalip Reuters
Published

Spain's High Court on Friday sentenced a former El Salvadoran army colonel to 133 years in prison for the murder of five Spanish Jesuit priests in 1989 during the Central American country's civil war.

MADRID, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Spain's High Court on Friday sentenced a former El Salvadoran army colonel to 133 years in prison for the murder of five Spanish Jesuit priests in 1989 during the Central American country's civil war.

In 2017, the United States deported Colonel Inocente Orlando Montano Morales, now 77, to Spain, where was arrested and put on trial for murder and crimes against humanity.

The Spanish government had indicted 20 former Salvadoran army officers for the killings of the priests, their housekeeper and her daughter. One of the priests, Father Ignacio Ellacuria, was a prominent critic of the U.S.-backed right-wing government.

Their massacre was one of the most notorious acts of a decade-long civil war during which 75,000 people were killed and 8,000 went missing.

The court said Montano Morales was guilty of "murder of terrorist nature."

(Reporting by Nathan Allen and Andrei Khalip Editing by Ingrid Melander)

((andrei.khalip@thomsonreuters.com; (351) 213-509-209; Reuters Messaging: andrei.khalip.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    13 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular