Spain sells 4.89 bln euros in treasury bills

MADRID, January 10 (Reuters) - Spain announced the following results at Tuesday's Treasury bill auction
YIELD
PREVIOUS PRICE
PREVIOUS BID
ALLOCATED 6-month 2.584
2.041
98.760
98.979
2,716
970
12-month 2.983
2.449
97.073
97.584
7,078
3,923
The bid-to-cover ratio on the 6-month bill was 2.8 versus 3.0 at the last auction.
The bid-to-cover ratio on the 12-month bill was 1.8 versus 1.5 at the last auction.
For further information, click on
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.