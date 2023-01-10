Spain sells 4.89 bln euros in treasury bills

MADRID, January 10 (Reuters) - Spain announced the following results at Tuesday's Treasury bill auction . (Amounts bid, allocated in millions of euros) ISSUE

YIELD

PREVIOUS PRICE

PREVIOUS BID

ALLOCATED 6-month 2.584

2.041

98.760

98.979

2,716

970

12-month 2.983

2.449

97.073

97.584

7,078

3,923

The bid-to-cover ratio on the 6-month bill was 2.8 versus 3.0 at the last auction. The bid-to-cover ratio on the 12-month bill was 1.8 versus 1.5 at the last auction. For further information, click on and . (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom) ((madrid.newsroom@reuters.com; Tel + 34 91 585 2151)) Keywords: SPAIN DEBT/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.