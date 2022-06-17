Spain sees record gas demand for power for second day

By Isla Binnie

MADRID, June 17 (Reuters) - Spanish power plants bought more natural gas to generate electricity on Thursday than on any other day since records began, surpassing a milestone set only the day before, transmission system operator Enagas ENAG.MC said on Friday.

Sweltering temperatures have arrived earlier than usual this year, coinciding with a period of lower renewable energy generation and requiring more-expensive gas-fired plants to produce extra power for air conditioning.

The heightened demand comes as governments across Europe grapple with surging energy costs in a stretched market and intensifying anxiety over supply disruptions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gas-fired power plants in Spain took delivery of 770 gigawatt hours (GWh) of the fuel on Wednesday, from 764 GWh the day before, which had been the highest daily figure since June 20, 2008, Enagas said.

Spain's earliest heat wave since 1981 has sent temperatures above 40 Celsius (104 F) in parts of the country. Hydro, wind and solar generation have all fallen, partly due to the atmospheric conditions.

But gas demand for power generation on Friday is forecast to be lower than on previous days, Enagas said, because wind, photovoltaic and solar thermal plants are all expected to generate more.

The heat wave has also coincided with the introduction of a new mechanism to temporarily subsidise fossil fuel plants' generation costs, which Spain and Portugal have designed in a bid to reduce the influence of high gas prices on electricity bills, while aiming to build more renewable capacity in the long term.

