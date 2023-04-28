Spain seeks tougher EU checks on energy imports to ensure Russian sanctions upheld

By Pietro Lombardi

BILBAO, Spain, April 28 (Reuters) - Spain will push the European Commission to introduce a certification system to identify the source of energy imports to Europe to ensure that sanctions covering Russian exports are upheld, a source at Spain's energy ministry told Reuters on Friday.

Spanish Energy Minister Teresa Ribera will write to the European Commission as soon as next week to propose a guarantee certificate from the Commission on all imports, with energy products being a key concern, the source said.

The news comes a day after the chief executive of Spanish energy firm Repsol REP.MCsaid that Russian diesel is still coming into Europe via third countries despite EU sanctions and called for firmer enforcement.

"We ask European authorities to stop these imports through intermediaries," Repsol's Josu Jon Imaz said on Thursday.

Spain's proposal for a certificate from the Commission would require ports, refineries and exporters to include all elements of the shipment including volume and date, guaranteeing that imports arriving in EU territory are not subject to any of the approved sanctions packages, the source said.

The source said that Spain has already stepped up checks on import papers but had so far detected no evidence of Russian diesel being imported.

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi, editing by Aislinn Laing and Susan Fenton)

((Pietro.Lombardi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.