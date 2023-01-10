Spain seeks to set nuclear and hydro prices to end windfall profits

Credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA

January 10, 2023 — 08:09 am EST

Written by Belén Carreño for Reuters ->

MADRID, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Spain wants the EU to allow it to set prices for nuclear and hydroelectric as it seeks to decouple the cost of electricity production from gas and curb windfall profits, Energy Ministry sources said.

The reform of the energy market proposed by Spain seeks to prevent these sources of energy with lower production costs from benefiting from the high prices of other resources that currently set the market price.

The European Commission plans to propose a broader reform of the EU electricity market in March, a move aimed at reducing the impact of gas prices on power bills for industry and households.

(Reporting by Belén Carreño; editing by Charlie Devereux)

((belen.carreno@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8429;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.