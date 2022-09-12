Spain says power exports to France, Portugal, drive higher gas use

By Isla Binnie

MADRID, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A surge in gas use to generate electricity in Spain is primarily due to demand for exports to neighbouring Portugal and France, whose domestic power systems are under strain, the Energy and Environment Ministry in Madrid said on Monday.

European Union countries have agreed to use less gas in a bid to shore up stocks of the fuel before winter, when dwindling supplies from Russia linked to its invasion of Ukraine could cause further disruption for industries and households.

Spain's energy ministry said the country's gas plants had burnt 71% more of the fuel for power generation in August than they had on average for the past five years, but that much of this should not be counted towards the EU's gas use targets because the resulting electricity was being exported.

"Exporting electricity to guarantee power supplies in neighbouring countries is a sign of solidarity, especially in the case of France, which has historically exported electricity but in 2022 is importing energy in bulk," the ministry said in a statement.

A record number of France's 56 nuclear reactors have gone offline for maintenance and checks this year, drastically reducing output and forcing the country to import.

Spain provided 4.5% of France's electricity in August, the Spanish ministry said, and covered 25% of the demand in Portugal, where drought that has also afflicted Spain has hampered hydropower generation.

Excluding the gas used to send power to Portugal and France, domestic demand for gas in August was 14% lower than its five-year average, with households and small businesses using less gas than they had in the past, the ministry said.

Spain expects to meet Europe's target to trim gas use by 15%, the ministry said, but added "we need to take care because that covers eight months until March" and new support for plants linked to heavy industry would increase gas use in that sector.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by David Evans)

