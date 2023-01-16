Spain saves 4.5 bln euros with energy price containment measures since June

January 16, 2023 — 06:22 am EST

Written by David Latona and Emma Pinedo for Reuters ->

MADRID, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Energy price containment measures introduced in Spain since June have resulted in savings of 4.5 billion euros ($4.87 billion), Energy Minister Teresa Ribera told a news conference on Monday.

She said the measures have kept Spanish energy prices in the period well below those of the main European peers.

