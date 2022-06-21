Spain readies new tax on electricity utilities' profits

The Spanish government is readying a new tax on electricity utilities' profits, which have been boosted by energy prices, Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.

"Since profits of electric utilities have been exorbitant, from the government's point of view, we want to be able to ask them a higher contribution," she said in an interview with public broadcaster TVE.

