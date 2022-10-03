Spain raises 2022 GDP growth target but lowers next year's, Economy minister says

Spain's Economy Minister Nadia Calvino on Monday raised the government's gross domestic product growth outlook for 2022 to 4.4%, from a previous expectation of 4.3% and lowered the outlook for 2023.

"This year all indicators point at a stronger growth than we expected, around 4.4%, in line with other economic organisms," she told reporters ahead of a meeting with fellow Euro Zone ministers in Luxembourg.

She then lowered the expectation for 2023 to 2.1% down from a prior 2.7%. "The budget for next year is based on a prudent macroeconomic scenario which expects a 2.1% growth," she said.

The economic growth upgrade comes one week after the statistics institute raised second quarter growth to 1.5% from a previous 1.1% announced a month earlier and amid a three-decade high inflation rate close to 10%.

