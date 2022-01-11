Spain raises 10 bln euros in new 10-year syndicated bond

Spain raised 10 billion euros ($11.33 billion) from a new 10-year bond on Tuesday where demand exceeded 63 billion euros, according to a lead manager memo.

The bond is set to be priced at 8 basis points over Spain's benchmark bond due October 2031, said the memo seen by Reuters.

Spain, which plans to issue a net 75 billion euros ($84.95 billion) in bonds in 2022, gave a mandate on Monday to Deutsche Bank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Nomura, Santander and Societe Generale for a new syndicated 10-year euro benchmark bond maturing on April 30, 2032.

($1 = 0.8828 euros)

