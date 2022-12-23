Spain Q3 GDP expands 0.1% q/q, 4.4% y/y, INE final data shows

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Spanish economy expanded 0.1% in the third quarter, slowing from a 1.5% growth rate in the previous three-month period, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday.

The GDP data for the third quarter was revised from a preliminary 0.2% growth announced two months ago, official data showed.

The revised year-on-year growth in the third quarter was 4.4%, up from the preliminary figure of 3.8%, INE said.

The INE also revised quarterly GDP data for the second quarter to a 2.0% expansion from a previous expansion of 1.5% and the yearly GDP figure for the same quarter to 7.6% growth from a previous 6.8% growth.

(Reporting by Marta Serafinko, editing by David Latona)

