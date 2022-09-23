Spain Q2 quarterly GDP growth revised to 1.5% from 1.1%, INE says

The Spanish statistics agency on Friday upgraded second quarter economic growth to 1.5% up from a previous 1.1% announced two months ago following a revision of annual growth for 2021 and 2020 last week.

On an annual basis the economy expanded a revised 6.8% in the second quarter up from 6.3% previously released, INE said in a statement.

INE also revised first quarter data to a 0.2% quarterly contraction from a 0.2% expansion and a 6.7% annual growth from a previous 6.3% growth.

