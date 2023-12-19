Spain produced just over half of electricity from renewable sources in 2023

Adds minister's comments, context in paragraphs 2-4

MADRID, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The share of electricity generated in Spain from renewable sources rose to 50.8% in 2023 from 42.2% a year earlier as the country moves towards its decarbonisation goals, Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said on Tuesday.

"We still have to add energy storage and offshore wind farms," she said in a video posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"There are many things that are still pending, but our contribution to the transformation of the European system is obvious."

With its sunny plains, fast-flowing rivers and wind-swept hillsides, Spain seeks to raise the share of renewables to four-fifths by 2030, according to a draft government plan issued in June. Companies from across the globe have been investing in the country to build the infrastructure that should help it reach that goal.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

