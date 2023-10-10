News & Insights

Spain opposes suspending aid to Palestinian territories

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

October 10, 2023 — 02:48 am EDT

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Spanish Acting Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Tuesday that his government opposes the proposed suspension of European Union aid to the Palestinian territories.

"This cooperation must continue, we cannot confuse Hamas, which is in the list of EU's terrorist groups, with the Palestinian population, or the Palestinian authority or the United Nation's organisations on the ground," Albares said in an interview with Spanish radio Cadena SER.

He added that Palestinian territories will likely need more aid in the near future after Hamas' Saturday attack on Israel and Israel's subsequent bombardment of the Gaza Strip. EU foreign ministers will meet to discuss the issue on Tuesday afternoon.

