Spain November flash harmonised CPI -0.9% y/y vs -0.9% in October

Spanish EU-harmonised consumer prices fell by 0.9% year-on-year in November, flash data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Monday, following a 0.9% decline in October and compared to a Reuters poll that showed analysts expected a 0.8% drop.

INE data also showed Spain's national consumer price index fell by 0.8% in November on an annual basis, compared with a 0.8% decrease in October.

