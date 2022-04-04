Spain, Netherlands want EU states to set own debt reduction paths -doc

By Inti Landauro and Belén Carreño

MADRID, April 4 (Reuters) - Spain and the Netherlands will propose on Monday that European Union countries should set out individual debt reduction paths, rather than follow a single rule for all, as part of a reform of the bloc's fiscal framework, a joint paper showed.

Under the existing framework, governments are obliged to cut public debt every year by 1/20th of the excess above 60% of GDP. This is far too ambitious for Italy, Greece, Portugal, Spain or France which all have debt well over 100% of GDP.

The rule, along with the rest of the EU fiscal constraints, has been suspended since the pandemic started in 2020 to give governments leeway to fight the economic downturn that ensued. But the rules are due to be reinstated in 2023, putting pressure on finance ministers to adapt them to new economic realities.

"In a context of higher debt levels, member states should credibly commit to build fiscal buffers to be ready for the next shock through country-specific consolidation strategies," the joint Dutch-Spanish paper, seen by Reuters, said.

The document, which Dutch and Spanish finance ministers are to present to euro zone finance ministers, also proposes that EU countries replace their medium term fiscal targets of structural budget balance or surplus with an expenditure rule.

"The transformation of medium-term objectives into a simple expenditure rule would also contribute to make rules more comprehensible, easier to enforce and more countercyclical," the paper said.

The EU's expenditure rule, now complementary to the medium-term structural balance objective, says that government spending growth should be equal to the country's potential growth rate, rather than its actual growth rate.

This way, if the economy is growing faster than potential, government spending would be slower, preventing overheating. If the economy is growing below potential, spending would grow faster, helping to accelerate growth.

The Spanish and Dutch paper also said that reformed EU fiscal rules should somehow make allowances for the huge public investment that will be needed to transform the EU economy so that it produces net zero carbon emissions.

"The new framework should take into account the sizeable investments effort needed ... for the green and digital transitions," the paper said. "It is important to recognise that substantial EU and nationally-financed public investment will be indispensable to crowd-in private investments," it said.

The Spanish and Dutch proposals are very much in line with what the European Commission has been considering under the review of the fiscal rules, called the Stability and Growth Pact, launched in October 2021.

The rules, which limit government borrowing to safeguard the value of the euro currency, have already been revised three times since they were first set up in 1997.

(Reporting by Belen Carreño and Inti Landauro; writing by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by David Holmes and Susan Fenton)

