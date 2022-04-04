Spain, Netherlands to make joint proposal for EU fiscal rule change

MADRID, April 4 (Reuters) - Spanish and Dutch Finance Ministers have drafted a proposal to reform EU fiscal rules which limit governments' public deficits, a government source said on Monday, aiming to create a new framework to manage state debts and ultimately protect the euro currency.

The source's comments confirm an earlier report in El Pais newspaper.

The proposal includes government commitments to set aside funds in the medium term to be able to cushion against future shocks, and specific strategies to reduce respective debts, that would be "realistic, gradual and ambitious", El Pais said, citing a government document to be submitted to the Euro group.

The government source said the document is an unfinished draft and the negotiations with the Dutch are expected to yield an agreement later on Monday during the Eurogroup summit held in Luxembourg.

EU countries are discussing changes to the fiscal rules, officially called the Stability and Growth Pact, that limit government borrowing to protect the value of the euro currency, shared by 19 states.

The rules have been suspended since 2020 to give governments leeway to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and were supposed to be reinstated from the start of 2023.

(Reporting by Belen Carreño and Inti Landauro; Editing by David Holmes)

