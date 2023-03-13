Spain may cancel remaining Airbus A400M orders -sources

MADRID/PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - Spain is leaning towards cancelling the remaining 13 or so undelivered aircraft in its order for European A400M troop planes developed by Airbus AIR.PA, European defence sources said.

Spain ordered 27 of the A400M airlifters and is responsible for assembling the aircraft on behalf of all buyer nations.

The Spanish government and Airbus declined comment.

(Reporting by Belen Carreno, Tim Hepher, Inti Landauro; editing by John Stonestreet)

