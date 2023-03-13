Companies
AIR

Spain may cancel remaining Airbus A400M orders -sources

Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

March 13, 2023 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by Belen Carreno, Tim Hepher, Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID/PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - Spain is leaning towards cancelling the remaining 13 or so undelivered aircraft in its order for European A400M troop planes developed by Airbus AIR.PA, European defence sources said.

Spain ordered 27 of the A400M airlifters and is responsible for assembling the aircraft on behalf of all buyer nations.

The Spanish government and Airbus declined comment.

(Reporting by Belen Carreno, Tim Hepher, Inti Landauro; editing by John Stonestreet)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.