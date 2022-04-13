Spain March final CPI rises 9.8% y/y, fastest pace since May 1985

April 13 (Reuters) - Spanish consumer prices rose 9.8% year-on-year in March, the fastest pace since May 1985, final official data showed on Wednesday, confirming a flash estimate released two weeks ago.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was 3.4% year on year, the same level as the flash estimate, and up from a reading of 3.0% a month earlier, the National Statistics Institute data showed.

Spanish European Union-harmonised prices rose 9.8% in the 12 months through March, up from 7.6% a month earlier and in line with Reuters forecast of 9.8%.

(Reporting by Marta Serafinko, editing by Inti Landauro)

((Marta.Serafinko@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.