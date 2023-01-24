Markets

Spain mandates banks for new 10-year bond syndication

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 24, 2023 — 08:50 am EST

Written by Yoruk Bahceli for Reuters ->

MADRID, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Spain has mandated banks to help it place a new syndicated 10-year bond, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Barclays, BBVA, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, J.P. Morgan, and Santander have been picked to sell the new bond.

The transaction will be launched in the near future subject to market conditions, the memo said.

