Spain mandates banks for new 10-year bond syndication

MADRID, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Spain has mandated banks to help it place a new syndicated 10-year bond, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Barclays, BBVA, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, J.P. Morgan, and Santander have been picked to sell the new bond.

The transaction will be launched in the near future subject to market conditions, the memo said.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli in London, writing by Emma Pinedo, editing by Andrei Khalip)

