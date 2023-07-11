News & Insights

Spain makes new proposal for EU power market reform as seeks deal, sources say

July 11, 2023 — 01:24 pm EDT

Written by Pietro Lombardi for Reuters ->

By Pietro Lombardi

VALLADOLID, Spain, July 11 (Reuters) - Spain has drafted a new proposal on the reform of the European Union's electricity market as it seeks to push the bloc towards an agreement in principle by the end of July, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The draft was sent to EU member states last Wednesday, one of the sources said, and the countries were now analysing it. The sources could not be drawn into giving details of the proposal.

Madrid has made reaching a deal one of its key priorities. To this end, Energy Minister Teresa Ribera was taking part in two separate meetings on Tuesday, organised by pro-nuclear and pro-renewables EU countries respectively.

Spain, whose energy policies focus on renewable sources such as wind and solar, will act as "an honest broker", Ribera told journalists on Tuesday afternoon, adding that any agreement must respect some "capital principles".

"We must not incorporate measures that generate distortions in the internal market or measures that endanger the viability of the decarbonisation objectives," Ribera said.

