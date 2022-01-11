Spain launches a syndicated benchmark bond, IFR says

Contributor
Emma Pinedo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Spain launched a syndicated 10-year euro benchmark bond on Tuesday with an initial demand of 41 billion euros, IFR reported on Tuesday.

MADRID, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Spain launched a syndicated 10-year euro benchmark bond on Tuesday with an initial demand of 41 billion euros, IFR reported on Tuesday.

The spread on the bond and its size would be announced later on Tuesday, IFR added.

Spain, which plans to issue a net 75 billion euros ($84.95 billion) in bonds in 2022, gave a mandate on Monday for a new syndicated 10-year euro benchmark bond maturing on April 30, 2032, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, editing by Inti Landauro and Alex Richardson)

((emma.pinedo@thomsonreuters.com; +918 35 68 34;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More