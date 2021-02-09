Spain launches 50-year bond with initial demand over 37 bln euros

Adds further details, quotes

MADRID, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Spanish treasury on Tuesday launched a new 50-year bond with initial demand over 37 billion euros ($44.72 billion), underlining strong demand for long-dated bond issuance in a low-rate environment.

The bonds, which will mature in 2071, will be priced later on Tuesday, and follows a successful 50-year bond sale from Belgium last week.

Spain is marketing the new debt at 15 basis points over its outstanding July 2066 bonds, which closed Monday at a yield of 1.658%. ES0000128U=

"It is a goldilocks period for markets, inflation expectations are rising but there's unlikely to be any tightening soon from the Fed or European Central Bank," said ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet.

"As long as this is the case, investors will have no misgivings about buying very long-dated bonds," Bouvet said.

Spain is targeting net debt issuance of 100 billion euros ($122.46 billion) in 2021, down from 110 billion euros last year. Gross issuance is expected to total 289 billion euros, compared with 277 billion euros issued last year.

BBVA, Citi, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Nomura and Santander are managing the deal.

($1 = 0.8273 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Emma Pinedo and Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe, Larry King)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.