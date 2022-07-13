Spain June final CPI at 10.2% y/y, first time since April 1985

Adds details from CPI price breakdown

July 13 (Reuters) - Spanish national consumer prices rose 10.2% year-on-year in June, the first time it surpassed 10% since April 1985, up from 8.7% the previous month, according to data from the National Statistics Institute on Wednesday.

The reading was in line with the 10.2% forecast by analysts polled by Reuters and a flash estimate.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was 5.5% year-on-year, up from a reading of 4.9% a month earlier.

Spanish European Union-harmonised prices rose 10.0% from a year earlier, up from 8.5% in May and in line with a Reuters forecast of 10.0%.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent pressure on energy and food markets has stoked inflation, which was already accelerating as the global economy emerged from the coronavirus pandemic.

In Spain, INE said the cost of both food and non-alcoholic drinks in June was the highest since the beginning of the series in January 1994. The price increase of fruit stands out, which was higher than last year.

Prices in hotels, cafes and restaurants are higher than a year earlier due to the increase in the price of catering and accommodation services.

(Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, Editing by Emma Pinedo and Angus MacSwan)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.