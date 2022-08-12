Spain July final CPI at 10.8% y/y, highest since 1984

Contributor
Mariana Ferreira Azevedo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA

Spanish consumer prices rose 10.8% year-on-year in July, the highest pace since September 1984, up from 10.2% the previous month, according to final data released by the National Statistics Institute showed on Friday.

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Spanish consumer prices rose 10.8% year-on-year in July, the highest pace since September 1984, up from 10.2% the previous month, according to final data released by the National Statistics Institute showed on Friday.

The reading confirmed the flash estimate released late July and was in line with the forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was 6.1% year-on-year, up from 5.5% a month earlier.

Spanish European Union-harmonised prices rose 10.7% from a year earlier, a tad lower than the flash estimate of 10.8% released two weeks ago.

(Reporting by Mariana Ferreira Azevedo, editing by Inti Landauro)

((mariana.ferreiraazevedo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters