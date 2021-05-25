Spain Is Reopening to Americans on June 7

Image source: Getty Images

If you're a vaccinated American, now is the time to begin planning your trip to Spain!

If you've been daydreaming about or planning a summer vacation to Spain, you may be able to make your dreams a reality very soon. That's because Spain is planning to welcome Americans back in the very near future.

Spain plans to reopen its borders beginning on June 7, 2021. In addition to tourists from countries outside of the EU, tourists from the United States will be able to visit -- if they're vaccinated.

The ease of these travel restrictions will likely help Spain boost its economy, as many people are eager to get back to traveling after spending a year or more isolating and social distancing.

Before the start of the pandemic, Spain was the second-most-visited country. France, which has plans to reopen to U.S. tourists on June 9, took the top spot.

Keep reading to learn more about Spain's upcoming plans to reopen.

Requirements for adults and children who plan to visit Spain

More countries are starting to relax their restrictions and ease their entry requirements to foreigners. While some European countries are awaiting further official instruction and guidance from the European Union, Spain is setting its own rules.

If you're an adult who plans to visit Spain, you'll need to show proof that you've been vaccinated. The country will accept travelers who have had the second dose of a two-dose vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 14 days before entering Spain.

If you want to travel to Spain as a family, your minor children can also visit. Spain will allow unvaccinated children traveling in the same group as their vaccinated parents to enter the country. Children ages six and up, however, will need to present a COVID negative test.

At this time, there are no plans to allow unvaccinated American tourists over the age of 18 to visit.

Some tourists can visit Spain now

Some countries with low COVID-19 positivity rates will be able to visit sooner. As of May 24, 2021, travelers from some low-risk countries like New Zealand, South Korea, Australia, and Israel can enter Spain without a negative PCR test.

What this means for you

As countries begin to reopen to more tourists, people are feeling excited and eager to explore again. If you're thinking of taking a trip overseas or even if you want to travel within the United States, you'll need to get planning as soon as possible.

We suggest starting to plan now because the travel demand is high. If you want more flexibility with your travel dates and a better choice of accommodation options, don't wait to plan.

Another reason you should make your bookings soon is so that you can secure lower pricing. As more travelers begin to make reservations, travel costs will likely continue to increase. Booking sooner may land you cheaper rates and allow the trip to fit better within your personal finances.

As you make your travel reservations, we also suggest using a travel rewards credit card. Using a rewards card provides an excellent opportunity to earn points on your travel expenses. Plus, your credit card may come with additional travel perks like:

So before you start making reservations, make sure to compare credit cards and find one that can help you save money on your summer travel plans.

