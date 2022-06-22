Spain intends to cut VAT tax on electricity further to 5% from 10%

The Spanish government intends to cut the value-added tax charged on electricity bills further, to 5% from the current 10%, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday.

The government last year reduced the value-added tax rate on electricity to 10% in a bid to slow down the effect of the wholesale electricity price on consumers.

