Spain intends to cut VAT tax on electricity further to 5% from 10%

MADRID, June 22 (Reuters) - The Spanish government intends to cut the value-added tax charged on electricity bills further, to 5% from the current 10%, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday.

The government last year reduced the value-added tax rate on electricity to 10% in a bid to slow down the effect of the wholesale electricity price on consumers.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Alex Richardson)

