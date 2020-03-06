Spain industrial output falls 2.1% y/y in January

March 6 (Reuters) - Spain's calendar-adjusted industrial output fell 2.1% year-on-year in January, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Friday, below Reuters forecasts for a 1.3% drop.

In December, output rose 1.1% year on year, revised from a previous reading of 0.8%.

(Reporting by Anita Kobyliska, Editing by Inti Landauro)

Keywords: SPAIN ECONOMY/INDUSTRIALOUTPUT

