Spain in negotiations to buy Moderna vaccine, Government spokeswoman says

MADRID, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Spanish government is in a "very advanced phase" of negotiations to buy vaccines against COVID-19 being developed by pharmaceutical firm Moderna, spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Andrey Khalip and Inti Landauro Editing by Ingrid Melander)

