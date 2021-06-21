Spain hires banks for new 10-year bond - lead managers

June 21 (Reuters) - Spain hired a syndicate of banks on Monday to sell a new 10-year bond, according to memos from two lead managers seen by Reuters.

The bond, due Oct 31 2031 will be launched "in the near future subject to market conditions", according to the memos, a phrase debt management office usually use a day before a sale.

Spain hired Barclays, BBVA, Citi, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley for the deal, the memos said.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli)

