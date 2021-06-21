Spain hires banks for new 10-year bond - lead managers

Contributor
Yoruk Bahceli Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Spain hired a syndicate of banks on Monday to sell a new 10-year bond, according to memos from two lead managers seen by Reuters.

June 21 (Reuters) - Spain hired a syndicate of banks on Monday to sell a new 10-year bond, according to memos from two lead managers seen by Reuters.

The bond, due Oct 31 2031 will be launched "in the near future subject to market conditions", according to the memos, a phrase debt management office usually use a day before a sale.

Spain hired Barclays, BBVA, Citi, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley for the deal, the memos said.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli)

((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More