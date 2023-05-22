News & Insights

Spain has racism problem, football federation chief says

Credit: REUTERS/PABLO MORANO

May 22, 2023 — 07:09 am EDT

Written by David Latona for Reuters ->

MADRID, May 22 (Reuters) - Spain has a problem with racism, head of the national football federation RFEF Luis Rubiales said on Monday, in reference to the racist chants hurled at Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr during Sunday's match at Valencia's Mestalla stadium.

